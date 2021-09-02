Blue-Green Algae detected in Lake Wylie, officials say

Algae Blooms in Boyd’s Cove in Lake Wylie (courtesy of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services)

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Active Blue-Green Algae blooms were observed in Boyd’s Cove on Lake Wylie in August, Mecklenburg County officials said Thursday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services said “cyanobacteria” blooms were observed in four smaller coves within Body’s Cove on August 30.

Officials have been monitoring for blooms since the algae was first observed on August 6.

The county said staff will continue to monitor the conditions in the cove until active blooms are no longer observed.

Health officials warn that Blue-Green Algae can produce toxins that may be harmful to humans and pets.

Mecklenburg County Public Health gave the following recommendations:

People and pets do not contact the water or algae.

Do not handle cook or eat dead fish that may be present. Avoid fishing in the area of the bloom.

If you come into contact with an algal bloom, wash thoroughly.

Use clean water to rinse off pets that may have come into contact with an algal bloom.

If you or your child appears ill after being in waters containing an algal bloom, seek medical care immediately. Symptoms include loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, itchy skin or rash.

If your pet appears to stumble, stagger or collapse after being in a pond, lake or river, seek veterinary care immediately.

County officials said alae blooms can grow quickly so people should look for visual signs occurring prior to touching the water.

