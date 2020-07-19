BBQ fundraiser for family killed on I-485

A fundraiser for the family killed by a driver on I-485 who is suspected of being under the influence was being held this weekend near Lake Wylie.

Patrons showed up for some North Carolina barbecue and viewed photo collages that remembered the parents and two daughters who were killed earlier this month. The show of support was also for the son, Jacob, who was not with the family at the time of the tragic accident.

The fundraiser was held by Jerry Simonetti and Chris Earle and ran from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the organizer’s restaurant, Lily’s Bistro. 100 percent of the proceeds are going to the family. The cooking was done by Christopher’s Grill & Bar and Lily’s Bistro.

Simonetti was friends with Lynne Obester, who along with her two daughters and her husband, was killed in a major car wreck on July 3. The driver accused of causing the accident was reportedly speeding in excess of 100 mph and is suspected of being under the influence. 14-year-old Jacob Obester was not in the car and is the lone survivor.

“I can’t say enough about the people who helped us set this up. We’ve had a ton of support. A lot of cash donations and people coming out of the woodworks,” Simonetti said.

A GoFundeMe page has also been set up for Jacob.

