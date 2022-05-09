WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Kentucky man is behind bars for allegedly shooting his mother during an argument over an Xbox controller on Mother’s Day.

Investigators received a call Sunday night of a woman suffering gunshot wounds that was being transported to an area hospital.

The victim’s son, 22-year-old Jacob Small, got into an argument with the victim over an Xbox controller he had given to her as a Mother’s Day gift. Small told deputies that as she was leaving the home in a car with another woman, he fired into the vehicle with a .22 caliber rifle, striking her.

Small was arrested on charges of attempted murder/domestic violence, first degree assault/domestic violence, and second-degree criminal mischief and is currently in jail.

The condition of Small’s mother has not been released.

Nexstar sister station WDKY contributed to this story.