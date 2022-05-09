WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Kentucky man is behind bars for allegedly shooting his mother during an argument over an Xbox controller on Mother’s Day.
Investigators received a call Sunday night of a woman suffering gunshot wounds that was being transported to an area hospital.
The victim’s son, 22-year-old Jacob Small, got into an argument with the victim over an Xbox controller he had given to her as a Mother’s Day gift. Small told deputies that as she was leaving the home in a car with another woman, he fired into the vehicle with a .22 caliber rifle, striking her.
📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.
Small was arrested on charges of attempted murder/domestic violence, first degree assault/domestic violence, and second-degree criminal mischief and is currently in jail.
The condition of Small’s mother has not been released.
Nexstar sister station WDKY contributed to this story.