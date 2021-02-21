Victim in drive-by shooting at Fort Mill Circle K dies; one suspect identified

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man that was shot in a drive-by shooting at a Fort Mill Circle K on Friday night has died due to his injuries, according to the Fort Mill Police Dept.

Police have now identified the male suspect in this case and have an arrest warrant on the charge of murder for 23-year-old Anquante El-Malik Lemel Watts. A female suspect is also being searched for.

Watts is described by police as a Black male whose last known address was 610 Forest Ridge Drive in Fort Mill. He is 6-feet tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a gold 2008 Honda Accord with SC license plate NPN 522.

He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

The shooting took place at the Circle K located at 681 US Highway 21 around midnight on Friday. Lancaster resident Sy’Veon Howard, 25, was later identified as the male victim in the shooting.

Anyone with information on Watts should contact the Fort Mill Police Department, at 803-547-2022, or Crime Stoppers of York County, at 877-409-4321.