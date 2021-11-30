‘Very bold.’ Fort Mill Catawba Village porch pirate caught on camera

FORT MILL, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Catawba Village is covered in security surveillance cameras.

“I thought he was very bold to do that so early in the evening when everybody was still up,” said Gail Dixon.

Fort Mill’s latest porch pirate was caught on video stealing what authorities say was an Amazon package on Hunter’s Dance Road.

Officials released images on social media hoping to catch him –

“I have heard people complain about it,” Dixon said.

Dixon and her husband Robert have been living in the neighborhood for the last four years. She says over the last few weeks, there have been several complaints of packages disappearing.

“I have a neighbor that I walk with every day and we found an empty box up by the front gate and it was one of the ones from one of a couple streets over that had been stolen,” she said

The neighborhood is supposed to be a gated community – but these gates don’t work. Dixon says they haven’t worked for a while.

“So anybody can just drive in, walk up, or whatever,” she said.

Authorities say the man was driving a Silver GMC Denali –

He’s believed to be involved in at least five similar cases over the Thanksgiving weekend.

With the holiday around the corner, Dixon is encouraging you to find an alternate place for your gifts.

“If you’ve got a neighbor that has a package for you, if you’re going to be away – which is what I’ve asked my neighbor is when they go out town for Christmas – to please let me know and I’ll be glad to go over there and get it for them,” Dixon said.