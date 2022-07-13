FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Residents in the Town of Fort Mill are experiencing water pressure issues Wednesday morning after delays in relocating a water main, according to town officials.

Officials said utility crews experienced delays in relocating the town’s 16-inch water main at the intersection of Fort Mill Parkway and Spratt Street Tuesday night.

The construction delay affected part of the Fort Mill water system along the southeastern part of the town, officials said.

As of the Town of Fort Mill’s latest update at 1:45 a.m., crews were still attempting to fix the water main issue as residents continued to battle low water pressure.

Officials said there was no boil water notice in effect. Once service returns to normal, officials encouraged customers to flush their faucets if they see air or discoloration in the lines.

Fort Mill did not give an estimated time for the water pressure problem to be resolved.