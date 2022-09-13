Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 14-year-old boy was found responsible for one of the messages written in the Fort Mill High School boy’s bathroom last week, according to the Fort Mill Police Department.

Officials say that the individual came forward after an ‘intense effort’ to identify those involved. The teen claimed they did not intend any physical harm to the student or staff at the high school.

He will now face school discipline and criminal action.

According to police reports, one of the messages written on the walls of the bathroom read:

“Good Luck Fort Mill 9/13/22 R-Wing First”

Law enforcement and district staff will continue to investigate to identify any other individuals(s) involved in the incident and will have increased security measures at this time.