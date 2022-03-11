FORT MILL, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man with a loaded gun was arrested and placed into emergency protective custody following a SWAT standoff in Fort Mill, police said.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 6 p.m. Thursday at a home on Nims Street. Officers made contact with the homeowner, Robert Duckworth, who refused to comply, and a standoff ensued.

A York County SWAT team was called in and after several hours, SWAT entered the home and arrested Duckworth and placed him into emergency protective custody, and transported him to a local hospital, according to the police report.

A loaded gun was found inside the home and a warrant is pending for discharging a gun within town limits.