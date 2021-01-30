Suspect in Fort Mill store shooting found dead from apparent self-inflicted wound

FORT MILL, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A suspect who injured two victims in a shooting at a Fort Mill store was found dead a short time later on the premises from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Lancaster officials said on Saturday.

Officials responded to calls regarding a shooting around 8 p.m. on Friday at Kushi World Bazaar, which describes itself as the ‘happy hippy store’, and sells pottery, clothing, CBD, and art consignment, according to their Facebook page and a sign in front of the store. They were set to hold an annual Kushi Winterfest event on Saturday.

Lancaster police say they were dispatched to the location and found two male victims with non-life-threatening injuries across the highway in a Lowe’s parking lot.

The men said they were customers at Kushi and were present with other people in the back parking lot of Kushi assisting someone who was having car issues. The victims stated that the driver of the vehicle opened fire with a handgun. It is unclear exactl what led to the suspect shooting at the victims at this time.

One of the victims was struck in the face, the other in the shoulder. Both were transported to the hospital to be treated.

Officials say they later found the suspect dead nearby his truck from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“This incident occurred only a few hours ago,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Although we believe we have a good handle on what occurred, we don’t know why it occurred. The investigation is in its early stages and will be thorough and complete. Additional information will be released as appropriate.”