Search underway for 4 suspects who ran from traffic stop, Fort Mill police say

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Fort Mill police are searching for four suspects who they say ran from a traffic stop.

Police say there will be a large presence in the Jones Branch neighborhood as they are creating a perimeter trying to locate four suspects that ran from a traffic stop on I-77.

There will be a high police presence at the Jones Branch neighborhood as we are assisting with a perimeter trying to locate four suspects that ran from from a traffic stop on I-77. Only description so far is four black males. Please call 911 with any information. — Fort Mill Police (@FortMillPD) November 20, 2020

The only description at this time is four black males. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 with any information.

