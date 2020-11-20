Search underway for 4 suspects who ran from traffic stop, Fort Mill police say

Fort Mill
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Fort Mill police are searching for four suspects who they say ran from a traffic stop.

Police say there will be a large presence in the Jones Branch neighborhood as they are creating a perimeter trying to locate four suspects that ran from a traffic stop on I-77.

The only description at this time is four black males. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 with any information.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral