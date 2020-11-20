Search underway for 4 suspects who ran from traffic stop, Fort Mill police say

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Fort Mill police are searching for four suspects who they say ran from a traffic stop.
Police say there will be a large presence in the Jones Branch neighborhood as they are creating a perimeter trying to locate four suspects that ran from a traffic stop on I-77.
The only description at this time is four black males. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 with any information.
