FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Town of Fort Mill is delaying the start of the 13th Annual South Carolina Strawberry Festival on Friday evening until Saturday morning due to the possibility of inclement weather on Friday.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Current weather predictions for Friday indicate strong to severe storms in the afternoon that may feature gusty winds and frequent lightning. The weather for Saturday may include a few spotty showers, but there is no severe weather threat at this time.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

The schedule for Saturday will remain the same and can be found on the South Carolina Strawberry Festival website.