Police: Road rage suspect arrested in Fort Mill

Fort Mill
Posted: / Updated:

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A female suspect who was wanted by authorities after firing a gun at another vehicle in a road rage incident has turned herself in, Fort Mill Police said on Tuesday.

Nautykah Bolden turned herself in and faces multiple charges including attempted murder and violent crime charges.

Officials responded to calls on November 9 near I-77 and Highway 160 regarding gunshots. A victim stated her vehicle was shot at by an unknown woman during a road rage incident.

The victim stated Bolden engaged in a verbal altercation, pulled up alongside her vehicle and fired one shot near the driver’s side door, and then fled.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral