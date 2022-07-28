FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — York County deputies say a rifle was found in a maintenance closet at a Fort Mill apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

According to the report from deputies, the Ruger 10-22 in an Archangel kit and with a broken trigger was found by apartment staff. The maintenance closet had an outside entrance that was underneath a set of stairs. The report said the firearm was found on a shelf.

Deputies said they removed the magazine from the gun and made sure the weapon was clear.

Queen City News spoke with an apartment resident Thursday evening about the find and he noted that the closet, and other outdoor closets nearby, had issues with being locked or otherwise having the appearance of being pried open in the past. A Queen City News crew noticed some damage around the locks of those doors Thursday afternoon.

The gun was found at the Commons at Fort Mill apartment complex, which is located a short distance from the Interstate 77/Carowinds Boulevard exit. The complex itself does not have any fencing, and the specific building where it was found was right next to a main road.

Deputies noted that the gun itself had not been reported missing or stolen.

Residents, however, did note that they were fortunate that a maintenance crew discovered the weapon, because to families living at the complex.

The complex did not respond to our request for comment.