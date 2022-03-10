FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A police standoff situation is underway at a home on the 400 block of Nims Street in Fort Mill.

According to Chief of Police Bryan Zachary, the police presence is due to a man who fired shots into the air and then barricaded himself in a home and refused to come out. As of 10 p.m., the situation is ongoing.

Investigators say there is no immediate danger to the public at this time and that anyone living in the area should remain inside their homes.