YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was struck and killed while crossing Interstate 77 southbound near Fort Mill on Thursday morning.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, 21-year-old Edras Osman Mendez Castillo of Charlotte was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional details are limited, and it is unclear why Castillo was crossing the interstate at the time he was struck. Autopsy and toxicology reports are pending.

The incident is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the York County Coroner’s Office.