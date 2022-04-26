FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four days a week, for about five hours a day at the YMCA in Fort Mill, you can hear the voice of Edward Jones shouting commands.

“He’s like a Marine sergeant, do this, do that,” said Paul Potts, who said that’s exactly what he and other people who suffer from Parkinson’s disease need.

“Parkinson’s people need to exercise so they get to maintain themselves without getting worse,” Potts said.

So, they go see Mr. Jones, an amateur boxing coach who runs “Rock Steady Boxing,” a place where people suffering from Parkinson’s disease can go to build confidence, maintain muscle, and keep their memory sharp.

“And he’ll say punch this, punch, punch that, punch like a 1 or 2, that kind of thing, and that helps you focus on all these different punches and remembering them. When you get real [sic] tired from doing your exercises, it’s a little harder to remember them but that helps you too.”

While Parkinson’s symptoms don’t directly cause death, the Parkinson’s Foundation says because the disease affects your posture and movements, there’s an increased risk of falls, which could lead to serious injuries that result in death.

Jones said he started this class simply to help those people, anybody who wanted it.

“I’m not training them to be professional fighters, I’m training them to live longer,” Jones said.

Over the last seven years, Jones said he’s seen mental and physical improvement in each of his clients, and families love him.

“I don’t take no pity on nobody, I treat everybody as [if] they were 7, 8, 9, 10 years old, you understand? I push them to their potential, you understand me? And that’s the key to it, because you never know how much your body can take, so I try to get all of it out of them,” Jones said.