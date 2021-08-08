Headed back to school? It’s a tax-free sales weekend in South Carolina

FORT MILL, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s a sales-tax-free weekend in South Carolina, August 6 -8th.

Many items will be exempt from the 6% sales tax, from back-to-school supplies, clothes, accessories, computers, and even certain bath accessories for those college dorm rooms.

Purchases are exempt both in-store and online.

If you’re looking to shop outside the big box stores, spots like Page 6 Boutique in Baxter Village have your back-to-school wardrobe covered.

“Clothing and shoes are tax-free. Everything else will have tax on it still, but we are so excited to see everyone this weekend,” said Page 6 Sales Associate, Rachael Netzer.

Netzer said they have a range of styles, from middle schoolers to moms.

“What’s been popular with the college students is crop tops and bandanna tops, but the mom style always stays the same. They like simple, basic, flowy tops all year round,” she said.

According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, everything from clothing, shoes, back to school supplies, even bigger ticket items like computers and tech are tax-exempt through Sunday.

Spokesperson, Bonnie Swingle, said, “Over the past five years, they’ve saved between about $1.5 million to $2.7 million. Last year shoppers spent about $18.7 million on tax-free items.”

Swingle added that shoppers can save even more depending on where they live in the state.

“Of course you save the 6% on state sales tax rate, but if you are in a county that has any additional 1% tax rate, then you save on that too,” she explained.

Netzer said that their eager to pass some of those savings on to their customers.

“When it all starts adding up, that tax really makes a difference in the total,” she said.

She added that the increased traffic gives their business a little bit of extra love too. “The boost has been crazy the past couple of days, especially all the girls coming in for back-to-school clothing, so I’m definitely planning on seeing a huge boost this weekend with tax-free,” she said.