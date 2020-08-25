Gunshots reported at Fort Mill political rally, police say

A Charlotte man is facing charges after witnesses say gunshots rang out in the direction of a political rally in Fort Mill on Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 7 p.m. on near I-77 and Sutton Road.

Witnesses told Fort Mill Police three men drove by yelling obscenities and then fired several gunshots at a political gathering that was being held. A short time later officers were able to locate the suspects and confirmed that they were the ones involved with the incident.

Two of the suspects were interviewed and released with no charges. Charlotte resident Marquise Asomani, 23, was the driver of the vehicle and was arrested. Charges against him are pending.

Charlotte played host to President Trump, Vice President Pence, and the Republican National Convention on Monday. Demonstrations continued in Uptown for the fourth straight day and multiple arrests were made.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android