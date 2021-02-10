Frustrated Fort Mill woman spent hours on vaccine appointment

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Some South Carolina residents say they’re still struggling to get an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

For some, this means spending hours on the phone and even longer logged on to their computer. One frustrated Fort Mill woman says she’s wondering if she’ll ever get her shot.

Rhonda Wilton says she’s heard the recording saying “Thank you for calling the South Carolina DHEC vaccine information and appointment line,” more than 10 times since Monday morning.

She’s been trying to schedule an appointment to receive her first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I was on hold the first time for about 17 minutes. After that I got disconnected. I call right back, and I waited 50 minutes.”

Around the 50-minute mark, she finally heard a voice.

“It sounded like a call center somewhere else which is fine. She had a heavy, heavy accent. After she asked me if I registered, I told her there was no place to register on the DHEC website. She asked me for my age and my zip code and 2-9-7-0-8, well I don’t think she could find anything. Not only in 29708 but if you don’t know this area, you don’t know to look beyond to the next ones.”

With no success, the woman took down her contact information and told her to look for an email in 24 to 48 hours.

“Well, it’s been over 48 hours and I still haven’t gotten anything.”

Wilton didn’t just call the DHEC number. She was also glued to their website as well and saw a map of red and green dots.

“When you click through, a lot of the places tell you to call the DHEC number that 866 number or they tell you to go through and make an account. I don’t need to make that many accounts.”

And Wednesday morning while looking through the website, Wilton was still having trouble. She says many people believe folks are having problems because of the technology gap for older people.

“This is not proficiency. This is something that as long as you go to SCDHEC.gov it takes you right to it, it’s easy to figure to where to click. It’s muddy after that, on what you’re supposed to do.”

At this point, Wilton says she doesn’t know what to do. But she’ll keep trying in hopes that something will come available.

“So you’re still not going to get an appointment by sitting here. Which is a little irritating.”