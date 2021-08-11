Fort Mill welcomes home youth baseball squad with championship parade

FORT MILL, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Meet the Mill Town All-Stars. Or you can call them the 2021 Dixie Youth Baseball Division 1 AA World Series Champions.

Or Champions for short.

They received a warm welcome from their Fort Mill town after they won their final game with just four runs.

They were greeted by familiar faces, signs, cheers and waterfall from the fire station.

“This has just been an awesome group of coaches, they’ve been so dedicated to these kids. The boys were successful because of these good coaches,” says Michele Mattox, assistant coach Chris Mattox’s wife said.

Her son Nolan said he didn’t have a doubt in the world that his dad and brother would come home with the trophy. “Not surprised at all. Because they’ve won literally every tournament they’ve played,” he said. Nolan says he’d take their team against another team.

After riding through Main Street for a short parade, they headed to celebrate where it all started – the practice field.

“That’s where championships are won, right? That’s what I’ve talked about, the championship starts right here at practice so that when we get out there in Mississippi or wherever we are, Orangeburg for states, that it feels like just another practice on complex 3,” Head Coach Ryan Smith said. “And that’s literally what I told them when we got off the bus yesterday before the semifinals and the championship games.”

That mindset helped them battle through an uncharacteristic start to win their final game.

“They were rallying, they had runners are first and second, a line drive to second base – out, we doubled the guy on first for a double play to get out of the jam, that was the pivotal moment, that was when I knew we were in control and I really wasn’t very nervous or stressed the rest of the game because this defense literally is the best in the country.”

Without the support from the town of Fort Mill, Coach Smith believes this never would’ve been possible.

“It’s the emotional support the community gave us, and the financial support the community gave us, is what helped up bring it home.”

Smith says he’s mainly thankful for the donations that allowed them to rent the travel bus for the team. They used it in between games to keep the players cool. Other teams had to sit in the hot weather.

He’s hoping this momentum leads into the upcoming seasons in Fort Mill.

“That’s what I hope comes out of this, is that Mill Town, we’ve nicknamed it Mill Town, because it blue collar, its gritty, and we want this to become a baseball town, that’s what I hope comes out of this.”