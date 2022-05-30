FORT MILL, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Across the Carolinas, entire towns filled cemeteries, town halls, and parks to pay their respects this Memorial Day.

Surrounded by gravesites of fallen soldiers, the town of Fort Mill, South Carolina honored those who died while serving in the United States Army.

“Words can’t describe it, what it means,” veteran Harvey Van Slyke said.

The 92-year-old who served in Korea in the 1950s says he showed up to remember his brother.

“It means a whole lot, so I try to be here every year,” Cranford said.

For many, serving their country is in their blood. Three generations of uncles, sons, and grandsons in the Van Slyke family served overseas in battles across the globe.

“Our graduating class went to Germany they were sending other classes the week before and the week after to Vietnam, so I was very fortunate,” veteran Gary Van Slyke said.

While thousands across the Carolinas gathered to remember those who lost their lives in the Line of Duty, a ceremony in Kannapolis started with a moment of silken for the victims of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting.

“We are going to do a moment of silence to pay tribute and honor all of those young children and the teachers,” the speaker said.

It’s a loss of life many in the crowd can relate to.

“She’s on the wall here Lakeina Francis,” Navy veteran Ronald Francis said.

On October 12th, 2000, Francis lost his daughter Lakeina. She was aboard the USS Cole when it was attacked by terrorists in Yemen.

“She died instantly with 17 others,” Francis said.

Today, he and hundreds of others remembered their family members and fellow soldiers who never made it home.