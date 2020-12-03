Fort Mill to host virtual Christmas celebrations

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Leaders in Fort Mill plan to put on the town’s most popular Christmas events virtually this year because of the pandemic.

The town’s annual tree lighting ceremony and holiday parade typically attract thousands from York County. As COVID-19 cases in the county rise to nearly 10,000 since the start of the pandemic, town leaders have decided to turn these traditional in-person events, into digital celebrations.

On Thursday, a pre-recorded video of this year’s tree lighting ceremony will be viewable on the town’s website, social media channels and on Comporium Channel 115. It will feature this year’s Christmas tree, as well as musical and dance performances.

On Saturday, the town’s virtual version of its Christmas Parade will be released for the public to view. The parade will feature short video clips submitted by participants that the town is piecing together.

The purpose of holding these events online is to avoid large gatherings and the possible spread of the virus.

While the town has modified its two largest December celebrations to digital formats for the public, Fort Mill is still offering limited, outdoor in-person holiday activities, which you can view here https://www.fortmillsc.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=94.

