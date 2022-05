FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Despite the weather, neighbors in Fort Mill still came out to launch the unofficial start of Spring.

The Fort Mill Strawberry Festival was delayed for a few hours due to severe weather, but the skies eventually cleared. Festival-goers were able to browse shops and vendors, and even pick their own strawberries.

The festival runs through Thursday.