Fort Mill Schools won’t allow guests at graduation because of pandemic

Fort Mill Schools just announced high school seniors won’t be allowed to have their families present for graduation ceremonies because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was really sad because I was looking forward to all my family coming down here and seeing me graduate because I’m the baby of the family so everyone’s going to see me graduate,” said Jordan Compton.

Compton will get to attend her high school graduation from Fort Mill High School and get her diploma with her classmates, but her family won’t be allowed at the ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m glad that they are at least giving us a ceremony, but I’m upset of the fact we can’t be with our family, your family can’t see you walk across that stage.”

Fort Mill Schools just announced they’ll hold ceremonies at stadiums with only graduates present. Families will have to watch a live stream of the ceremonies.

“It was hard to see her lose her prom. It’s been real hard to watch her go through this. She’s been sad,” said Patricia Compton, Jordan’s mom.

Rock Hill Schools and Lancaster County Schools are allowing guests at their graduation ceremonies. Jordan Compton is upset that Fort Mill High School won’t have guests.

She has family out of state, and she wants them to be able to watch from the stands.

“So it’s kind of nice when you have an excuse for them to come down here and just hang out and watch something that I’ve worked so hard for actually come true,” Compton said.

Compton plans to become a doctor. Her marine biology class at Fort Mill High School prepared her for her college and her career, but the pandemic prepared her for life. “It’s kind of taught me you need to appreciate the things that you have before you can’t have them anymore.”