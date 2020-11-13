Fort Mill police identify woman wanted in road rage shooting

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A road rage suspect accused of shooting into another driver’s car has been identified, according to Fort Mill police.

Police say with information gathered from an anonymous individual and assistance from CMPD, the woman accused of shooting into another driver’s car has been identified as 23-year-old Nautykah Samone Bolden.

She is not in custody at this time, but warrants have been issued for her arrest and she is currently being sought for one count of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Police say the incident happened around 10:55 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9 in the area of I-77 southbound and the exit ramp to Highway 160.

The victim, identified as Ms. Stuwa, stated that she had exited on to the ramp, intending to turn west on Highway 160, when she noticed a vehicle approaching from behind at a high rate of speed.

She then slowed down and tapped her brakes, in an effort to warn the vehicle that traffic was stopped ahead, police said. At that time, the suspect, Bolden, pulled up beside Stuwa, and words were exchanged between the two.

As Stuwa put her window back up, to avoid further confrontation, she said that she heard one gunshot. The Bolden then proceeded ahead of her on to Highway 160.

Bolden is still wanted at this time. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Mill Police Department at 803-547-2022 or Crime Stoppers of York County at 877-409-4321.

