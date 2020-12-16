Fort Mill moving all schools online Thursday and Friday

FORT MILL, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Fort Mill is moving all of its schools in the district online for Thursday and Friday of this week citing the spread of the coronavirus.

“This decision was made with the safety of our students, staff and community in mind,: Fort Mill Schools said in a release on Wednesday.

The district said positive cases continue to be reported this week and that patterns have indicated the possibility of community spread in several schools. The district has communicated directly with students, faculty, and staff as to what the expectations are for said dates.

There will be no in-person instruction.

Earlier this week Fort Mill Elementary and Pleasant Knoll Middle announced they were moving to full remote instruction for the week of December 14.

South Carolina’s public school restrictions are slightly more relaxed than North Carolina’s. Unlike North Carolina, South Carolina students have the option of attending school for in-person instruction for a full five days a week.

