FORT MILL (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Fort Mill restaurant is preparing to open back up on Thursday after someone drove their car through their front windows on Sunday. There’s lots of work to be done, but the owner says there’s one reason why they can open up so soon.

It’s a complicated question, how are you?

“Oh, it sure is,” said Amy Fortes.

Amy doesn’t have time to overthink her answer.

Car crashes into popular Fort Mill restaurant, multiple injuries reported

“Obviously we’re going to need people’s patience and understanding, but we’ll get back,” Amy told a customer on the phone.

Since Sunday, she’s been answering the phone, picking up glass, and checking things off her never-ending to-do list.

“I live at this place, man. I love this place, man. I love it, this family is my family just as much as my own,” said Amy.

Amy owns ‘The Flip Side Café’ in Fort Mill. On Sunday morning, someone accidentally drove their car through the front. But instead of seeing the mess, she’s noticing something else.

“People jumped in to help. Our bartender Jerry, a couple of people jumped on the car to try and push it away from the lady that was pinned,” remembered Amy.

There were some injuries, but everyone is okay.

How?

Well, that’s a question she has an easy answer for.

“Every time I have a bad day or whatever, I always see one fly in front of me,” said Amy. “I’m like hey Gram! It’s all right.”

For the longest time, Cardinals have been a symbol of her Grandma and a sign that things will be okay.

And what happened to be sitting on the hostess desk that day? A hand-drawn picture of a cardinal.

“This is going to be laminated,” smiled Amy, holding the paper in her hand.

Amy said they’ll be opening up in limited capacity at 11 on Thursday. She’s asking people to be patient for a while because they’re still figuring everything out.