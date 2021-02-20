Brazen drive-by shooting at Fort Mill Circle K leaves 1 injured

FORT MILL, CS (FOX 45 CHARLOTTE) – Police say two suspects in a vehicle drove up and shot a victim at a Circle K in fort Mill Saturday night.

Officials responded to calls regarding gunshots at a Circle K located at 681 US Highway 21 around midnight on Friday. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds on the ground in the parking lot and was transported to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill to be treated for serious injuries.

An initial investigation showed someone inside a gold-colored vehicle, possibly a Honda Accord, appeared to fire shots at the victim. The occupants of the vehicle, a Black male and a Black female, fled on Sutton Road towards I-66.

There is no known motive for the shooting at this time and this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 803-547-2022.