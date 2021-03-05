Fort Mill constructions workers hurt when structure collapses

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two construction workers were hurt when a structure collapsed on top of them in Fort Mill Thursday, the Town of Fort Mill confirmed.

Town officials said the workers were putting a roof on a building on N. Dobys Bridge Road when the structure collapsed around 4:50 p.m. Thursday.

The workers were inside the building at the time of the collapse.

One person was flown by helicopter to the hospital.

Fort Mill Fire Chief Chipper Wilkerson said the cause of the collapse is still under investigation.