Fort Mill arson suspect is on the run, police say

FORT MILL, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Fort Mill arson suspect is on the run, according to authorities.

Officials responded to calls regarding a residential fire last Thursday at 2039 Lily Lake Lane around 1 a.m.

An initial investigation revealed that the fire was set intentionally and Fort Mill resident Jacob Cabasal, 42, was identified as the suspect.

Cabasal is not yet in custody and police have warrants out for his arrest. He is believed to have fled the area.

He faces multiple charges including harassment and arson.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 803-547-2022.