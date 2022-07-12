FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Fort Mill Police say a person of interest stole several checks and then illegally cashed them after changing the amounts.







It’s called “washing,” that’s when someone takes a completed check, and erases the name, memo line and amount but leaves the signature and re-fills it out for a different amount.

“We rarely write checks,” said Elizabeth Hagen. She says it happened to her husband in April when he wrote a $25 check that never arrived at its destination.



Instead…

“The bank called,” Hagen said.

They found out someone stole it from this USPS blue outgoing mailbox and “washed it” for close to $4,000.

“Did you happen to use a check to buy a car or try to buy a car? And I said absolutely not,” Hagan said.

She says even though her bank caught it and didn’t cash it, she had to immediately shut down the account.

“That was fine, but you know how you have automatic stuff that comes out? Well, we racked up about $500 in overdraft fees, because, from that day that the bank will not reimburse us for,” she said.

Police reports say at least ten other victims have been reporting the fraud since at least the middle of March. Some checks being changed from low amounts to high amounts reaching close to $4,200.

It’s unclear if authorities are pursuing one or multiple people, but some reports list two car descriptions and tag numbers seen from surveillance video.

Hagen says, “It’s just frustrating that you can’t use a service that’s provided to the public, it’s just not safe to use.”