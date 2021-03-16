Rock Hill and Fort Mill men charged for involvement in U.S. Capitol riot

Editor’s Note: The video above is an earlier related report from March 2, 2021

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Newly released documents revealed two local South Carolina men were arrested for their alleged participation in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

After the Federal Bureau of Investigations began circulating images of individuals who were involved in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, multiple witnesses came forward and submitted tips identifying Elliot Bishai, of Fort Mill, SC, and Elias Irizarry, of Rock Hill, SC, as cadets in a Civil Air Patrol Unit.

According to court documents, Bishai and Irizarry, have been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do so, and knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of the Government business or official functions, engaged in disorderly or disruptive conduct in, or within such proximity to, any restricted building or grounds when, or so that, such conduct, in fact, impedes or disrupts the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions; or attempts or conspires to do so.

Court records state a “restricted building” includes a posted, cordoned off, or otherwise restricted area of a building or grounds where the President or other person protected by the Secret Service, including the Vice President, is or will be temporarily visiting; or any building or grounds so restricted in conjunction with an event designated as a special event of national significance.

Court documents show that one of the wanted posters released by the FBI, labeled as ‘Figure One’, showed an individual in the middle of the photograph wearing a plaid bandana face covering,

red baseball cap, red and black plaid long-sleeved shirt, a dark-colored watch on his left wrist, and

a dark-colored backpack with lighter colored panels.

The individual on the right of the photograph is wearing a dark red hooded sweatshirt, a red baseball hat, dark-colored gloves, a red face covering, brown military-style boots, and is holding a long cylindrical object in his right hand.

Figure One

According to court documents, at least three witnesses recognized Bishai and Irizarry through their association with the Civil Air Patrol Unit and made a connection to their various clothing.

One witness, in particular, stated to the FBI that their respective demeanors, the way they are standing, and physical characteristics made them easily identifiable as Bishai and Irizarry. Irizarry reportedly often wears his boots in the distinctive style seen in the photographs, witnesses said.

In ‘Figure Six,’ an individual who appears to be Bishai can be seen in the right of the frame taking a photograph of Grayson Sherrill in front of the Dwight D. Eisenhower statue. The individual who appears to be Bishai is seen wearing the same red and black flannel shirt, red baseball hat, dark-colored backpack, and dark watch on his left wrist. He has pulled his bandana down and his face is more clearly visible, court documents show.

Figure Six

In ‘Figure Nine,’ Bishai, Irizarry, and Sherrill can be seen near the Rotunda. Bishai and Irizarry’s faces are visible and their clothing is consistent with what is depicted in the previous photographs.

As in ‘Figure One’ and ‘Figure Six,’ Bishai has taken off the dark outer jacket and his red plaid shirt is visible, the FBI stated.

Figure Nine

During an interview with FBI Special Agents on January 28, 2021, a fourth witness, who is a family member of Bishai, confirmed that he was at the Capitol that day and that he entered the building and took selfies.

Agents reviewed both men’s records with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles and social media platforms prior to making their arrests.

Figure 10

Officials with The Citadel have confirmed Irizarry is a second-semester freshman, a political science major, at the military college.

Both men are charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted buildings or grounds, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.