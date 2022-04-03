FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A car drove into a popular Fort Mill restaurant Sunday morning, according to The Flipside Cafe’s Facebook page.

The cafe, located off Carowinds Boulevard, had a driver pass out and drive into the building.

The restaurant owner told QCN that multiple injuries to employees and guests were reported. None are believed to be life-threatening; though EMS did rush one guest to a local hospital.

Pictures posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page show severe damage to the building.

Firefighters were on the scene and this incident is under investigation.

“We hope and pray everyone is ok,” the post read in part.