‘Breaks our heart.’ Owners of a popular Fort Mill ice cream shop retiring

FORT MILL, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Saying goodbye to a childhood favorite.

The owners of a popular ice cream shop in Fort Mill are retiring at the end of the summer and now, the owners are hoping someone will take it over to continue the tradition they started.

From different kinds of flavors to sticky fingers, there’s a type of feeling everyone has when eating ice cream.

“Ice cream brings out the kid in a 70-year-old person, it’s a happy place to be,” said Binta Shah.

Binta and her husband have been behind the counter at Scoop and Swirl Ice Cream in Fort Mill for the last twenty years.

“It’s like a happy place,” said Binta. “Everybody leaving the place leaves in a happy mood.”

Children have grown up here, which is evidenced by the pictures of the baseball teams they’ve sponsored over the years.

“I’ve been coming here since my girls were 2 years old, they’re 12 now. So, 10 years,” said Christine Tran, who was eating ice cream with her twin daughters.

Now, their family spot will be changing.

Binta and her husband will be retiring at the end of the summer and the shop will be closed until a new owner buys it.

“It’s sad. having a few kids coming in crying, breaks our heart,” said Binta.

However, she says it’s time. The two are planning on spending more time with family and said, they won’t be selling the shop to just anyone.

“We have made a promise to ourselves that we will not give it out to anybody as an investment or a chain, somebody who will keep it as a family-run place, that is what our first aim is,” said Binta.

Binta said they aren’t in the ice cream business but rather the business of happiness.

“Just knowing that we have made so many people so many people have brought smiles to our face, I guess that’s the best part.”