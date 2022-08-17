FORT MILL, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Boil Water Advisory issued for Fort Mill has been lifted after water testing came back having successfully met requirements, the town announced Wednesday.

Officials said a water man integral to the town lost pressure in the drinking water system and that the south Carolina Health Department requires the advisory under the current circumstances.

The advisory was issued Monday for residents east of US Highway 21.

No contaminants were found in testing and testing met state and federal requirements.

Customers may notice some discoloring in the water at their faucets due to intense flushing from the water main break, officials said. It is suggested to flush faucets for five minutes. It is also suggested to empty ice making tray that collected ice during the break.