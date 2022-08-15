FORT MILL, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A boil water advisory has been issued for the town of Fort Mill, officials announced Monday.

The advisory is for residents east of US Highway 21.

Officials said a water man integral to the town lost pressure in the drinking water system and that the south Carolina Health Department requires the advisory under the current circumstances.

Water should be boiled for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

There is no timetable for when the issue will be resolved and the town says they are currently working to correct the problem.