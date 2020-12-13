2 schools in Fort Mill move to full remote learning citing COVID-19

FOX 46 CHARLOTTE (FORT MILL, SC) — Two schools in fort Mill are moving to full remote learning citing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the district announced on Sunday.

Fort Mill Elementary and Pleasant Knoll Middle School will revert to full remote learning and no in-person instruction.

The middle school has had a high number of staff who are in quarantine based on contact tracing. The elementary school says a high number of positive tests within the school have been reported and are therefore pausing the transition to in-person instruction.

The order will be effective for both schools for the week of December 14.

The district made the announcement in a release on Sunday.

“These decisions were made with the safety of our students, staff and community in mind. Each school has a plan for virtual learning and will be communicating details directly to students, parents and staff.”

Last week Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools announced that they will also pause in-person instruction and revert back entirely to virtual learning.

LATEST HEADLINES