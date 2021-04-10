2 killed in fully-engulfed house fire overnight in Fort Mill

YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people were killed in a fully engulfed residential fire overnight Saturday, local officials said.

Officials responded to calls around 3 a.m. on Saturday to a home near 1400 Neighbor Lane in Fort Mill regarding a house fire.

The home was fully engulfed and emergency responders were led to believe that it was possible that people were still inside the home.

Firefighters later discovered two bodies inside the home that died as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Multiple fire departments including Fort Mill, Fint Hill, Riverview, Tega Cay as well as SLED, and the York county fire Marshall were among the divisions that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.