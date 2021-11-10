1 killed in wrong-way, head-on crash on I-77 north of Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person is dead after a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 77 just north of Fort Mill in South Carolina Tuesday night, according to the South Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 32-year-old Rock Hill resident was traveling northbound on I-77 around 11:20 p.m. on Nov. 9 when their vehicle was struck head-on by a driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes about two miles north of Fort Mill.

The driver from Rock Hill died at the scene, authorities said.

The driver traveling the wrong way, a 26-year-old from Charlotte, was not hurt in the crash.

Authorities have not yet filed charges in the crash. I-77 was closed for around five hours into Wednesday morning.