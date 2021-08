Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Deputies in Chesterfield County tell Fox 46 they are investigating a double shooting Tuesday night.

Chesterfield Sheriff PIO Wayne Jordan told Fox 46 deputies were working on a double shooting Tuesday night in McBee.

The victims in the shooting were transported by helicopter to a hospital. the suspect, also injured, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.