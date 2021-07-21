Suspect tried to kidnap complainant’s granddaughter in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A suspect in Chesterfield County has been arrested following an attempted kidnapping incident this week, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a call regarding a domestic incident on SC Highway 145 North on Monday around 10 a.m.

An initial investigation revealed Lenoir resident Emilio Torres, 58, as the suspect who tried to kidnap the complainant’s teenage granddaughter and a search ensued. Deputies located Torres’ vehicle a short time later and conducted a traffic stop. He was interviewed and then arrested.

Torres faces charges of kidnapping and abduction.