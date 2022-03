CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Are you missing any goats?

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said a group of them are out wondering in the county.

Deputies are asking the owner, or anyone who might know who they belong to, to call the sheriff’s office at 843-623-2101.

“We want to get them BAAAAAAACK to their pasture,” the sheriff’s office said.