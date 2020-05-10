Man shot to death in Chesterfield County, police say

Chesterfield County
Police in Chesterfield County are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found fatally shot on Saturday.

Officers responded to calls around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday on Crossroad Church Road in Mount Croghan regarding a gunshot wound victim.

Charles Noble Jr., 47, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigators have declared this a homicide.

It is unclear at this time if there is a suspect.

This remains an active investigation and we will have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

