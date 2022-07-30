CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The driver of one of the vehicles involved in a five-vehicle collision in Chesterfield County has died, the South Carolina State Highway Patrol said Saturday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident around 11 a.m. on SC Highway 9 near Hills Creek Road on Tuesday.

Investigators say four vehicles were stopped eastbound on Highway 9 when a box truck struck the last vehicle in the rear. The driver of the third vehicle that was struck succumbed to injuries Friday, troopers said.

There is no mention of charges and this remains an active investigation.