CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “It’s so peaceful and quiet, I just love it down here.”

Arthur McBride has lived in Chesterfield County since the 1980s. He says he normally comes down to the Great Pee Dee River to fish, eat and hang out.

But Thursday, he looked at the river a little differently with the news of the young girl who drowned in the river. She was 13 years old.

“It didn’t make me feel good, I can tell you that,” he said.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials say two 13-year-old girls went swimming in the waters after school, something they’d done before. As they were getting into the water, one girl slipped and began having trouble in the current. Her friend attempted to help her back to shore but was unsuccessful.

“Very deep, it is very deep, this is a very dangerous, very well-known river,” one man said.

The DNR dive team began their search around 7 p.m. Wednesday night. Forty-five minutes later, they discovered her body submerged under 20 feet of water.

SLED is investigating the drowning because it involves a minor.

“I am a middle school worker, and I can imagine the kids, the family, the neighbors, the neighborhood, the whole town is just really sad, and I’m just so sorry to hear it,” he said.