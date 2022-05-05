CHERAW, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 13-year-old girl drowned Wednesday afternoon after struggling with the current on the Great Pee Dee River in Cheraw, officials said.

According to a spokesperson with the S.C., Department of Natural Resources, two 13-year-old girls went swimming in the river around 4 p.m. near Laney’s Landing.

Officials said the two teens had gone more than once this week during the warm weather, but neither were strong swimmers.

While entering the river, one of the girls slipped and started having trouble with the river’s current, officials said. Her friend tried to help but was unsuccessful. She made it back to shore, her friend did not.

Officers with the SCDNR and Cheraw Police Department were called to the scene.

A dive team started searching for the girl around 7 p.m. Her body was recovered around 7:45 p.m. in about 20 feet of water.

The other 13-year-old was not injured. SLED is investigating the incident.