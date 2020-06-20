Man found dead in Chester as officials look for ‘person of interest’

Local officials are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead Friday night, according to authorities.

Deputies were dispatched around 8:05 p.m. on Friday to a residence on 4th Street in Chester.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says there is a person of interest that they are currently looking for.

Officials say the coroner will be releasing the name of the victim once the family has been notified.

This remains an active investigation.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

