CHESTER COUNTY, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A body was found inside a fully-engulfed house fire this weekend in Chester County, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to the incident around 10 p.m. Saturday to a home on Green Drive in the Richburg area.

Upon arrival, the home was found fully engulfed in flames, and shortly thereafter a victim was found dead inside the residence, according to the sheriff’s report. The home was fully extinguished by the morning.

The Richburg fire Department, SLED, the Chester County coroner, and the Chester County Sheriff’s Office were among the departments that responded to the scene.

No cause for the fire has been given yet and this remains an active investigation.