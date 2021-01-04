Suspect dies after exchanging gunfire with police in Chester County

CHESTER, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A suspect is dead after exchanging gunfire with police in Chester County, officials said on Monday.

Officers responded to calls around 5 p.m. on Sunday regarding a domestic incident in Lancaster County on Sunday and immediately encountered a suspect who fired shots at the officer. The suspect tried to flee in a vehicle and a chase ensued, ending in a wreck near the ATI Specialty Materials Plant.

The suspect, identified as Tre-Kedrian Tyquan White, 20, fled on foot. A short time later, Deputies said White stepped into the roadway on SC Highway 9 and flagged down an undercover Chester County Sheriff’s Deputy in an attempt to carjack the vehicle.

The deputy stopped the car and White tried to get into the passenger side while pointing a gun. In response, the deputy fired his gun.

White ran from the car into the wood where he was found dead a short time later. It is unclear at this time exactly how the suspect died.

Lancaster officials said White lived at the home where the disturbance occurred with his parents and two siblings.

Multiple roads were closed along Highway 9 near Lewisville High School. This is 2021’s first officer-involved shooting in South Carolina.

An independent criminal investigation will be conducted by South Carolina officials

This remains an active investigation.

