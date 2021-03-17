Son who hid father’s dead body in closet for weeks charged in Chester, police say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A son who placed his father’s dead body in a closet and left it there for several weeks before it was discovered has been charged, authorities said.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the welfare check of Clyde Shirley on Sunday at a home on Boyd Road. Deputies located Shirley deceased and an initial investigation led detectives to identify Shirley’s son, William, as the suspect in his death.

Deputies said William failed to report his father’s death and neglected to provide basic care for his father, who was in poor health. Officials believe Mr. Shirley had been dead for several weeks and that William had placed his father’s body in a closet.

Detectives also learned the son was a ‘habitual’ drug abuser and was using his father’s money to support his habit.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

William Shirley faces multiple charges including willful neglect and exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

SLED, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, and the Coroner’s Office were among the departments involved in this case.